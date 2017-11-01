Hear Adam Levine's Powerful Cover of Chris Cornell's 'Seasons' on 'Stern'

Maroon 5's Adam Levine performed a robust live version of Chris Cornell's 1992 solo track "Seasons" on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. Levine adopted a mournful, bluesy tone for the track, crooning over a pair of interlocking 12-string acoustic guitars.

Levine also paid tribute to Cornell in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, lamenting the fact that he never met the late Soundgarden frontman before his death by suicide in May.

"It's funny because we have so many friends and people in common, and it just never really happened," Levine said, according to Billboard. "When I said I miss Chris Cornell earlier, I just miss ... I would have loved to meet him. I deeply regret not getting to meet him. But his music was so unbelievably influential on all of us."



The singer/Voice coach also praised "Seasons" – a track from Cameron Crowe's 1992 film Singles, which documented the Seattle grunge scene – as "probably [his] favorite Chris Cornell song." "I think [it's] one of the best soundtracks of all time," Levine added. "No one talks about that song."

Maroon 5's sixth LP, Red Pill Blues, is out November 3rd. The 10-track album features the band's recent single "What Lovers Do," featuring SZA, along with guest spots from A$AP Rocky, Julia Michaels and LunchMoney Lewis. The pop group also announced a 2018 North American tour, which launches May 30th in Tacoma, Washington through October.