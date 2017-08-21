Hear Action Bronson, Rick Ross' Soothing New Song '9-24-7000'

Ahead of new album Blue Chips 7000, Action Bronson released a smooth Rick Ross collaboration, "9-24-7000." The new album is the third installment of his Blue Chips series.











Bronson and Ross give props to their respective lives of luxury on the intoxicating new track. "Come home and hit the pool hall/ I'm fish bowlin' new Impalas," Bronson sings over the instrumental.

Previously, Bronson has released three other songs from Blue Chips, including "let Me Breathe," "The Chairman's Intent" and "Durag vs. Headband." Bronson released the track list over the weekend, which noted guest appearances from Meyhem Lauren, Jah Tiger and Big Body Bes.

Bronson's last release was the 2015 LP Mr. Wonderful, and the previous two Blue Chips projects were debuted in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Last year, he worked on several songs with Meyhem Lauren and teamed up with Dan Auerbach and Mark Ronson for "Standing in the Rain" off the Suicide Squad soundtrack.