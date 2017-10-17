Hear A Perfect Circle's Apocalyptic New Song 'The Doomed'

A Perfect Circle unveiled a troubling new song, "The Doomed." The track marks the metal outfit's first new song in four years and will appear on their forthcoming LP, which is expected to arrive in 2018.

On "The Doomed," Maynard James Keenan scrutinizes a world where sinners are exalted and the good are cast aside. The song boasts a lumbering drum beat and instrumentals that move from simmering, eerie and sparse to ragged hard rock dramatics. "Doomed are the meek," Keenan growls as the song builds to it's blistering conclusion. "Doomed are the merciful/ For the word is now death/ And the word is now without light."

In a statement, Keenan said of "The Doomed," "In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder."

A Perfect Circle recently signed a record deal with BMG and are working on their new album with producer Dave Sardy. The as-yet-untitled LP will mark the group's first since 2004's eMOTIVe. A Perfect Circle will kick off a 28-date North American tour October 21st with a set at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.