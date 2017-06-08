Harry Styles Plots Extensive 2018 Tour

Harry Styles added 56 new dates to his world tour in support of his debut solo album, with a North American run scheduled to begin June 5th, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Related Harry Styles: Singer Opens Up About Famous Flings, Honest New LP Cameron Crowe details a year in the life of the One Direction star as he leaves behind his boy-band past, heads to Jamaica and comes of age

Styles has a packed 2017 itinerary, with U.S. and international dates scheduled between September and December. The recent Rolling Stone cover star will return to the road for a European run March 11th, 2018 in Basel, Switzerland.



Styles' 2018 run through the U.S. will find the singer playing arenas in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Denver and more before wrapping July 13th at the Forum in Los Angeles. Country singer Kacey Musgraves will serve as support throughout that leg.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale June 16th via local ticket agents, with additional information available on Styles' website. Fans in North America can register to access tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, though spaces will be limited.

Styles released his self-titled solo debut in May, scoring a Top 10 hit with the record's lead single, "Sign Of the Times."

Harry Styles North American Tour Dates



June 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 24 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

June 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 7 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum