Harry Styles Plots Extensive 2018 Tour

Harry Styles added 56 new dates to his world tour in support of his debut solo album, with a North American run scheduled to begin June 5th, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Styles has a packed 2017 itinerary, with U.S. and international dates scheduled between September and December. The recent Rolling Stone cover star will return to the road for a European run March 11th, 2018 in Basel, Switzerland.
Styles' 2018 run through the U.S. will find the singer playing arenas in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Denver and more before wrapping July 13th at the Forum in Los Angeles. Country singer Kacey Musgraves will serve as support throughout that leg.
Tickets for all dates will go on sale June 16th via local ticket agents, with additional information available on Styles' website. Fans in North America can register to access tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, though spaces will be limited.
Styles released his self-titled solo debut in May, scoring a Top 10 hit with the record's lead single, "Sign Of the Times."
Harry Styles North American Tour Dates
June 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 24 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center
June 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 7 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum