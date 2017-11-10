In January, Fleetwood Mac will become the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year Award. Harry Styles, Lorde, Haim and many other artists influenced by the group will gather at Radio City Music Hall two days before the 60th Annual Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the band with a special concert.

Related 'Silver Springs': Inside Fleetwood Mac's Great Lost Breakup Anthem As classic live album 'The Dance' turns 20, we look back at Stevie Nicks' tortured torch song – and how it almost broke up the band

"It's a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award," Mick Fleetwood wrote in a statement. "Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares' guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need."

Taking place on January 26th, the band's most classic line-up — Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and John McVie — will perform together at the show. John Legend, OneRepublic and Keith Urban have also been announced as artists honoring the group with covers of classic songs off albums like Rumours, Fleetwood Mac, Tusk and Tango in the Night.

Proceeds from this benefit gala will provide financial and medical support as well as other personal needs to musicians. Ticket packages range from $17,500 to $75,000 and include multiple seats, gifts and more. Individual seats range in price from $1,750 to $8,500.

Past recipients have included Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and, most recently, Tom Petty.

