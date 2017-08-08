Hans Zimmer Preps Concert Film, Live Album 'Live in Prague'

With just four dates left on Hans Zimmer's first ever North American tour, the Oscar-winning composer has announced a new concert film/live album from early in the trek, Live in Prague.

Due out November 3rd on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD, 4LP set and Deluxe Edition, Live in Prague documents Zimmer's May 7th, 2016 performance featured Zimmer fronting a 72-piece ensemble that included the Czech National Symphonic Orchestra, a mixed choir and the Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who collaborated with Zimmer on the scores for Inception and Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Zimmer revealed it was Marr who convinced him to leave the studio and finally hit the road.



"I had Johnny Marr and Pharrell," Zimmer recalled. "I remember sitting on my couch, and I think they were sitting either side of me, and saying, 'Come on Hans. You gotta get out of this room. One of these days, you have to look your audience in the eye. You not only have to look them in the eye, but in a funny way, you have to sort of say 'thank you' to them.'"

Live in Prague finds Zimmer leading selections from throughout his decades-long career, including medleys dedicated to his scores from the Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator and The Lion King.

The concert film will also receive a one-night-only theatrical release in October, although the exact date has not been announced.

Live in Prague Track List

1. Medley: Driving (Driving Miss Daisy) / Discombobulate (Sherlock Holmes) / Zoosters Breakout (Madagascar)

2. Medley: Crimson Tide / 160 BPM (Angels And Demons)

3. Gladiator Medley: The Wheat / The Battle / Elysium / Now We Are Free

4. Chevaliers De Sangreal (The Da Vinci Code)

5. The Lion King Medley: Circle Of Life (Prelude) / King Of Pride Rock

6. Pirates Of The Caribbean Medley: Captain Jack Sparrow / One Day / Up Is Down / He’s A Pirate

7. You're So Cool (True Romance)

8. Rain Man: Main Theme

9. What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World (Man Of Steel)

10. Journey To The Line (The Thin Red Line)

11. The Electro Suite (themes from The Amazing Spider Man 2)

12. The Dark Knight Medley: Why So Serious? / Like A Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall / Introduce A Little Anarchy / The Fire Rises

13. Aurora

14. Interstellar Medley: Day One / Cornfield Chase / No Time For Caution / Stay

15. Inception Medley: Half Remembered Dream / Dream Is Collapsing / Mombasa / Time