Halloween 2017: See Cardi B, Usher, Adele's Wild Costumes

The music industry's biggest names didn't shy away from some extra fanfare in the lead-up to Halloween Tuesday, with artists like Cardi B, Demi Lovato and Adam Levine channeling everything – and everyone – from Disney characters to music icons to classic black cats.
Check out some of the year's most creative costumes below:
Cardi B as Cruella de Vil
Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
Usher as Rick James
Kelly Rowland as Strangé
Adele as a jester
Demi Lovato as Selena
Katharine McPhee as a cat
Brooks Nielsen of the Growlers as a Beach Goth Ghoul
Umphrey's McGee as Prince
Courtney Love as Game of Thrones character
James Valentine and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 as Bearded Ladies
2 Chainz as Jason