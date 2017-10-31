Trending

Halloween 2017: See Cardi B, Usher, Adele's Wild Costumes

Courtney Love, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz and more went as everything from 'Game of Thrones' characters to Prince

Rita Ora, Charli XCX, 2 Chainz, James Valentine, Adam Levine and more of music's biggest names donned masks, makeup and wigs to transform for the autumn holiday. Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REXShutterstock, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The music industry's biggest names didn't shy away from some extra fanfare in the lead-up to Halloween Tuesday, with artists like Cardi B, Demi Lovato and Adam Levine channeling everything – and everyone – from Disney characters to music icons to classic black cats.

Check out some of the year's most creative costumes below:

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy

Usher as Rick James

Kelly Rowland as Strangé

Adele as a jester

Demi Lovato as Selena

Katharine McPhee as a cat

Brooks Nielsen of the Growlers as a Beach Goth Ghoul

Umphrey's McGee as Prince

Courtney Love as Game of Thrones character

James Valentine and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 as Bearded Ladies

2 Chainz as Jason