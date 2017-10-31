Halloween 2017: See Cardi B, Usher, Adele's Wild Costumes

The music industry's biggest names didn't shy away from some extra fanfare in the lead-up to Halloween Tuesday, with artists like Cardi B, Demi Lovato and Adam Levine channeling everything – and everyone – from Disney characters to music icons to classic black cats.

Check out some of the year's most creative costumes below:

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

#dresstobefree Fur by @duckie_confetti 📸@flongala A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy



Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Usher as Rick James



It’s Rick James B*tch! #Legend #RickJames A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Kelly Rowland as Strangé



Strangé.........BITCH! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Adele as a jester



Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Demi Lovato as Selena



Katharine McPhee as a cat

Meow! 🐱 A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Brooks Nielsen of the Growlers as a Beach Goth Ghoul

Umphrey's McGee as Prince

Six Princes. 📷 @mwfoxstasik A post shared by Umphrey's McGee (@umphreysmcgee) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Courtney Love as Game of Thrones character

James Valentine and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 as Bearded Ladies

2 Chainz as Jason