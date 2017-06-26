Haim Map Fall Tour in Support of 'Something to Tell You'

Haim will hit the road in support of their upcoming LP Something to Tell You with a fall tour that mixes headlining shows and festival appearances.



The tour dates, which were announced the day after the Haim sisters performed at Glastonbury, kick off August 19th with a slot at Long Beach, California's Alt 98.7 Summer Camp.

The trek, which leans toward the Western half of North America, currently concludes the weekend of October 20th for Phoenix's Lost Lake Music Festival.

Tickets for the autumn trek's headlining shows go on sale to the public on June 30th.

Additionally, Haim make their Tonight Show debut on Thursday, where the trio will perform Something to Tell You's debut single "Want You Back."

Haim Tour Dates

August 19 - Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Events Park

September 3 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

September 5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 9 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

September 10 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

September 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

September 13 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

September 15 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

September 16-17 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

September 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

October 20-22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Music Festival