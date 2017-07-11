Gwen Stefani Faces Lawsuit After Fan Breaks Leg at Concert

Gwen Stefani is facing a lawsuit from a fan that broke their leg during one of the singer's concerts. Live Nation is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

In the federal complaint filed Friday, Lisa Keri Sticklin accuses the No Doubt singer of causing a "crowd rush" at a Charlotte, North Carolina gig in July 2016 that resulted in Sticklin suffering several injuries including a broken tibia.

According to Sticklin, Stefani encouraged fans sitting in the lawn portion of the PNC Pavilion to rush into the reserved seated half of the amphitheater, Courthouse News reports.

"‘Just fill in anywhere you like! Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones," Stefani told the crowd, the lawsuit alleges, accusing the singer of negligence.

Sticklin, who sat with friends in the reserved section, claims that she suffered the injury as the lawn patrons jumped the barricades and ropes and entered the seated portion.

"After the patron crowd rush and the resulting injury to the Plaintiff, Stefani announced through her microphone and the loud speakers throughout PNC Pavilion that 'I got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here,'" the lawsuit continued.

Reps for Stefani and Stricklin did not immediately reply to requests for comment. A rep for Live Nation told Rolling Stone that the company "does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation."