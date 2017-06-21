Guns N' Roses to Celebrate New SiriusXM Channel With Intimate NYC Show

Ahead of Guns N' Roses' North American summer leg of their Not in This Lifetime Tour, the band will perform an intimate concert at New York's Apollo Theater to celebrate the advent of their own SiriusXM channel.

Related 5 Things Guns N' Roses Should Do on Their 2017 Tour Mix up the set list, minimize the instrumental breaks, bring back Izzy and more

Guns N' Roses will perform for an invite-only crowd of SiriusXM subscribers on July 20th, with the intimate performance broadcast live on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel. The shock jock announced both the Apollo gig and the limited-run GNR channel Wednesday on his show.

Guns N' Roses Radio will air from July 13th to July 22nd on SiriusXM's channel 41, with the station playing GNR tracks alongside live performances, rarities and songs by artists that inspired Axl Rose and company.

Sirius XM has previously hosted Apollo Theatre concerts with artists like Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013 and James Taylor in 2015.

The latest North American leg of Guns N' Roses' improbable Not in This Lifetime Tour kicks off July 27th in St. Louis, Missouri and will invade stadiums nationwide before concluding September 8th in San Antonio. The following month, GNR will embark on a fall trek of North American arenas.