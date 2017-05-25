Guns N' Roses Extend 2017 North American Tour

Guns N' Roses will embark on another North American leg of their massive Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. The stadium and arena run begins October 8th in Philadelphia and wraps November 24th and 25th with two-night in Los Angeles, the first show at the Staples Center and the second at the Forum.

The trek also includes two-nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City and stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas and more. Tickets go on sale June 3rd via Live Nation while Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting May 30th at 10 a.m. local time and ending June 2nd at 10 p.m. AT&T will also host a pre-sale between June 1st at 10 a.m. local time and June 2nd at 10 p.m. VIP packages will be available as well.

Guns N' Roses have also added a date to their North American summer run, August 5th at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. That leg kicks off July 27th with the band's return to St. Louis, Missouri, the location of their infamous 1991 "Riverport Riot," when singer Axl Rose attacked a photographer in the audience.

Guns N' Roses have also announced a slew of openers for that summer trek with ZZ Top, Deftones, Sturgill Simpson, Royal Blood, Live and Our Lady Peace set to join the band on select dates. A full itinerary is available on the GnR website.

Guns N' Roses are in the middle of an international run that wraps up July 15th in Israel. The band reunited last spring, headlining Coachella before embarking on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

Guns N' Roses North American Tour Dates



October 8, 2017 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 11, 2017 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 15, 2017 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 22, 2017 – Boston, MA TD @ Garden

October 26, 2017 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 29, 2017 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 2, 2017 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesers Arena

November 6, 2017 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 10, 2017 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 14, 2017 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

November 17, 2017 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 21, 2017 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 24, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

November 25, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum



