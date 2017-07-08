Grunge Era Musical in Development at Seattle Theater

A Seattle theater is currently developing a grunge musical that could feature songs from some of the genre's greatest artists, including Nirvana, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.

Related Cameron Crowe on the 'Singles' Soundtrack, His Ultimate Seattle Mixtape Director looks back on the surreal experience of documenting a music scene on the brink of international fame

The Seattle Repertory Theatre has commissioned the project, which will pepper the Nineties tracks into an original story about "a brilliant grunge musician and the rival who may have killed him," Variety reports. The jukebox musical takes place in Seattle in the early Nineties.

While the musical is still in the early stages – title, casting and anticipated premiere date haven't been settled yet – the production will have access to the BMG publishing catalog, which includes albums from Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden and more. If a grunge track is picked for the musical, it would still need to receive final approval for the rights holders.

The untitled musical is co-created and written by Wendy C. Goldberg, the artistic director of the O’Neill Theater Center’s National Playwrights Conference.

The project would be the first musical to feature the music of Nirvana; in 2014 Courtney Love revealed that a Broadway musical utilizing Kurt Cobain's music "is very likely to happen," although no progress has been made since that statement.

"There would have to be a story, and a great story, one that hasn't been told before," Love said at the time. "I would devote countless hours with an A-team to create a project that reflects Kurt in the most respectful but honest way possible, so that his story, his music and his legacy can be resurrected on stage for not only the world to see, but more importantly for our daughter to see. I know her father's spirit will be on that stage, and sitting in that theater with her will be the most emotional experience of our lives."