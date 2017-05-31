Gregg Allman to Be Buried Next to Duane Allman in Private Funeral

Gregg Allman will be laid to rest this Saturday at a private ceremony in Macon, Georgia, where the Southern rock pioneer will be buried alongside his brother Duane Allman and fellow Allman Brothers Band member Berry Oakley.

Allman died May 27th from complications from liver cancer. His brother Duane was killed in a 1971 motorcycle accident at the age of 24; the following year, bassist Oakley also died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

While Allman's ceremony will be limited to "between 75 and 100 people," the singer's manager Michael Lehman told the Macon Telegraph, fans are asked to line the street for the funeral procession along the mile-long route from Snow’s Memorial Chapel to the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Per Allman's request, mourners are asked to wear jeans and, at the dressiest, sports coats. Lehman reiterated, "No suits."

Although the Allman brothers were born in Nashville and raised outside Daytona Beach, Florida, Macon became the band's home in the late Sixties with their record label Capricorn based in the Georgia city. Idlewild South was also partially recorded in Macon, with the album named after their rehearsal space.

As the Telegraph notes, Duane Allman's grave remains a popular tourist attraction in Macon.

Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, who performed alongside Gregg Allman during a long stint in the Allman Brothers Band, told Rolling Stone of the singer, "He was a shy, kind soul. He hated the thought of anybody being hurt. And he had an uncannily deep connection with losing people at such an early age that manifested itself in the way he sang and the way he chose his words in the songs he wrote. He lived a lot of life when he was still a young man – most of that before I ever met him. But he was just a unique, natural talent."