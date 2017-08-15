Green Day Fret Over Trump, Charlottesville in 'Troubled Times' Video

Green Day unveiled a stark and fraught new video for "Troubled Times" off their last album, Revolution Radio.

The clip opens with singer Billie Joe Armstrong wearing headphones and singing the track while ostensibly recording himself on a phone. That intimate image is soon surrounded by a rapidly shifting montage of chaos and strife including scenes of domestic violence, car crashes, workers in sweat shops, fleeing refugees, war zones and environmental decay.

The "Troubled Times" clip even includes footage of President Trump's speech to police officers where he seemed to condone brutality, as well as shots of the recent violent clashes between white supremacists and protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia.



In January, Green Day shared a lyric video for "Troubled Times," which used footage from protests and moments of resistance with images of a grotesque Trump-like figure wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and spouting hate-filled messages.

Green Day released Revolution Radio last year. The politically charged LP marked the group's first since their 2012 trilogy, ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré! The band is in the middle of a North American tour that will wrap September 16th at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.