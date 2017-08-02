Godspeed You! Black Emperor Prep New LP, 'Luciferian Towers'

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will release their sixth studio album, Luciferian Towers, on September 22nd via Constellation Records. The Canadian post-rock collective will promote the LP with a North American and European tour launching September 3rd at Montreal's Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival and concluding November 7th at Paris' Elysée Montmartre, Pitchfork reports.
The four-track album, which follows 2015's Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress, will be available on 180-gram vinyl and CD, both packaged with 100 percent recycled materials. An unboxing video, soundtracked by a lush orchestral drone, previews the vinyl edition, which includes a poster and digital download.
In a statement about the LP, Godspeed You! Black Emperor wrote that Luciferian Towers was "informed by the following grand demands": "an end to foreign invasions," "an end to borders," "the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex" "healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right" and "the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again."
The nine-piece band added that they created the album "in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children." They continued, "eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motorboat."
The group also released statements about each of the four tracks.
1. UNDOING A LUCIFERIAN TOWERS – look at that fucking skyline! big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass, listen- the wind is whistling through all 3,000 of its burning window-holes!
2. BOSSES HANG – labor, alienated from the wealth it creates, so that holy cow, most of us live precariously! kicking at it, but barely hanging on! also – the proud illuminations of our shortened lives! also – more of us than them! also – what we need now is shovels, wells, and barricades!
3. FAM / FAMINE – how they kill us = absentee landlord, burning high-rise. the loud panics of child-policemen and their exploding trigger-hands. with the dull edge of an arbitrary meritocracy. neglect, cancer maps, drone strike, famine. the forest is burning and soon they'll hunt us like wolves.
4. ANTHEM FOR NO STATE – kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants. the ocean doesn't give a shit because it knows it’s dying too.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers
1. "Undoing A Luciferian Towers"
2. "Bosses Hang"
3. "Fam/Famine"
4. "Anthem For No State"
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates
September 3rd – Montréal, Quebec @ Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival
September 22nd – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage
September 23rd – Ciudad de México, Mexico @ Festival Aural
October 13th-14th – Rome, Italy @ Romaeuropa Festival
October 15th – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Frison
October 16th – Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini
October 17th – Bordeaux, France @ Krakatoa
October 18th – Rennes, France @ Théâtre National de Bretagne
October 19th – Rouen, France @ Le 106
October 20th – Lyon, France @ Le Tobogan
October 21st – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
October 22nd – Lille, France @ La Condition publique
October 23rd – Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome
October 27th – Glasgow, Scotland @ ABC
October 28th – Manchester, England @ Victoria Warehouse
October 30th – Bristol, England @ Motion
October 31st – London, England @ Troxy
November 1st – Brussels, Belgium @ Vorst Nationaal
November 2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 3rd – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
November 5th – Hanover, Germany @ Indiego
November 7th – Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre