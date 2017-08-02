Godspeed You! Black Emperor Prep New LP, 'Luciferian Towers'

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will release their sixth studio album, Luciferian Towers, on September 22nd via Constellation Records. The Canadian post-rock collective will promote the LP with a North American and European tour launching September 3rd at Montreal's Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival and concluding November 7th at Paris' Elysée Montmartre, Pitchfork reports.

The four-track album, which follows 2015's Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress, will be available on 180-gram vinyl and CD, both packaged with 100 percent recycled materials. An unboxing video, soundtracked by a lush orchestral drone, previews the vinyl edition, which includes a poster and digital download.



In a statement about the LP, Godspeed You! Black Emperor wrote that Luciferian Towers was "informed by the following grand demands": "an end to foreign invasions," "an end to borders," "the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex" "healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right" and "the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again."







The nine-piece band added that they created the album "in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children." They continued, "eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motorboat."

The group also released statements about each of the four tracks.

1. UNDOING A LUCIFERIAN TOWERS – look at that fucking skyline! big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass, listen- the wind is whistling through all 3,000 of its burning window-holes!

2. BOSSES HANG – labor, alienated from the wealth it creates, so that holy cow, most of us live precariously! kicking at it, but barely hanging on! also – the proud illuminations of our shortened lives! also – more of us than them! also – what we need now is shovels, wells, and barricades!

3. FAM / FAMINE – how they kill us = absentee landlord, burning high-rise. the loud panics of child-policemen and their exploding trigger-hands. with the dull edge of an arbitrary meritocracy. neglect, cancer maps, drone strike, famine. the forest is burning and soon they'll hunt us like wolves.

4. ANTHEM FOR NO STATE – kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants. the ocean doesn't give a shit because it knows it’s dying too.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers

1. "Undoing A Luciferian Towers"

2. "Bosses Hang"

3. "Fam/Famine"

4. "Anthem For No State"

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates

September 3rd – Montréal, Quebec @ Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival

September 22nd – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage

September 23rd – Ciudad de México, Mexico @ Festival Aural

October 13th-14th – Rome, Italy @ Romaeuropa Festival

October 15th – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Frison

October 16th – Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini

October 17th – Bordeaux, France @ Krakatoa

October 18th – Rennes, France @ Théâtre National de Bretagne

October 19th – Rouen, France @ Le 106

October 20th – Lyon, France @ Le Tobogan

October 21st – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

October 22nd – Lille, France @ La Condition publique

October 23rd – Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome

October 27th – Glasgow, Scotland @ ABC

October 28th – Manchester, England @ Victoria Warehouse

October 30th – Bristol, England @ Motion

October 31st – London, England @ Troxy

November 1st – Brussels, Belgium @ Vorst Nationaal

November 2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 3rd – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 5th – Hanover, Germany @ Indiego

November 7th – Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre