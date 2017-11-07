Godspeed You! Black Emperor Plot 2018 Tour

Montreal post-rock collective Godspeed You! Black Emperor will tour North America next year in support of their latest album, Luciferian Towers.



The trek kicks off March 5th at the Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, Vermont and runs throughout the month with stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Madison, Minneapolis, Chicago and more. The band wraps March 24th at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. Ticket information will be available on the Godspeed You! Black Emperor website.

Luciferian Towers arrived in September and follows Godspeed You! Black Emperor's 2015 release, Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress. The group said the album was "informed by the following grand demands: an end to borders, the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex, healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right and the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again."

Godspeed will wrap their European tour in support of Luciferian Towers tonight, November 7th, in Paris. Prior to their full U.S. trek next year, they'll play two shows in Houston: December 16th at Paper Tiger and December 17th at the Day for Night Festival.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2018 Tour Dates



March 5 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

March 6 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Call

March 7 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

March 8 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

March 10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA

March 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

March 16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

March 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

March 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

March 19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

March 20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

March 22 – Knoxville, TX @ Big Ears Festival

March 23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

March 24 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club