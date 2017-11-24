Glassjaw Announce First New Album in 15 Years 'Material Control'

Glassjaw have announced their surprise new album Material Control, the Long Island alternative band's first LP in 15 years.

While fans had to wait a decade and a half for the follow-up to 2002's Worship and Tribute, the new album, Glassjaw's third LP, will arrive in just one week with a December 1st release date.

Glassjaw also unveiled the first sampling from the Material Control, the unrelenting "Shira," which the band previously debuted live during their 2016 tour.

December 1st also marks the two-year anniversary of when Glassjaw premiered what would become Material Control's opening track "New White Extremity" on their SoundCloud.

On the band's website, Glassjaw are offering a handful of unique Material Control bundles, including one that will allow New York fans to get a tattoo with the group or see Glassjaw perform in a tiny Brooklyn venue on release day. Other more traditional offers include a t-shirt/"dad hat" bundle as well as the album on compact disc or digital.

Material Control Track List

1. "New White Extremity"

2. "Shira"

3. "11 Days"

4. "Golgotha"

5. "Pretty Hell"

6. "Bastille Day"

7. "Pompeii"

8. "Bibleland"

9. "Closer"

10. "My Conscience Weighs A Ton"

11. "Material Control"

12. "Cut And Run"