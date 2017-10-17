George Michael's 'Listen Without Prejudice' Reissue Sets Release

In coordination with the Showtime documentary George Michael: Freedom, the singer's Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 will be reissued as a multi-disc set featuring Michael's MTV Unplugged concert as well as B-sides and other rarities.

Originally scheduled to arrive in November 2016, the then-25th anniversary reissue was postponed several times in the aftermath of Michael's death. However, the reissue – available both as a 2CD and deluxe 3CD/DVD set – officially arrives on October 20th, a day before George Michael: Freedom premieres on Showtime.



The reissue includes the remastered Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 alongside Michael's MTV Unplugged concert, which the singer recorded at London's Three Mills Island Studios in October 1996. The reissue marks the first time the Unplugged performance will be made available as an album.

The deluxe set also includes Michael's "Fantasy" with Nile Rodgers along with B-sides, remixes and single edits from the era. Additionally, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 will receive a vinyl reissue.

George Michael: Freedom, narrated by Michael himself, also features interviews with artists like Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Mark Ronson, Mary J. Blige and Oasis' Liam Gallagher as well as all five supermodels seen in the "Freedom '90" video: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz.

Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 Track List

CD1: Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (Remastered)

1. "Praying For Time"

2. "Freedom! ’90"

3. "They Won’t Go When I Go"

4. "Something To Save"

5. "Cowboys And Angels"

6. "Waiting For That Day"

7. "Mother’s Pride"

8. "Heal The Pain"

9. "Soul Free"

10. "Waiting (Reprise)"

CD2: MTV Unplugged

1. "Freedom! ’90"

2. "Fastlove"

3. "I Can’t Make You Love Me"

4. "Father Figure"

5. "You Have Been Loved"

6. "Everything She Wants"

7. "Strangest Thing"

8. "Older"

9. "Star People"

10. "Praying For Time"

11. "Fantasy" featuring Nile Rodgers

CD3: B Sides & Rarities

"Soul Free (Special Radio Edit)"

"Freedom! (Back To Reality Mix)"

"Freedom (Back To Reality Mix Edit)"

"Fantasy 90"

"Freedom (Edit)"

"Cowboys & Angels"

"If You Were My Woman"

"Too Funky (Edit)"

"Crazy Man Dance"

"Do You Really Want To Know"

"Happy"

"Too Funky (Extended)"

"Too Jazzy (Happy Mix)"

"Fantasy 98"

George Michael with Paul McCartney – "Heal The Pain"

George Michael with Astrud Gilberto – "Desafinado"

DVD

The Southbank Show 1990

"Freedom! ’90" promo

"Praying For Time" promo

Freedom 90 MTV 10th Anniversary