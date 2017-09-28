George Martin's Film Scores, Orchestral Works to Be Released

The orchestral works of late Beatles producer George Martin will be released on a new album, George Martin: The Film Scores and Original Orchestral Compositions, November 10th via Atlas Realisations/Pias Classics. A limited edition double vinyl LP will be available in January 2018.

Conductor Craig Leon and the Berlin Music Ensemble recorded the album at the Meistersaal in Emil Berliner Studios in Berlin. The LP will feature the music Martin penned for films like Yellow Submarine and Live and Let Die, as well as his previously unrecorded choral and orchestral score for The Mission. It will also include new versions of the overture Martin wrote for a 1988 album version of the famous British radio drama Under Milk Wood, as well as his Three American Sketches suite for violin and chamber orchestra and other previously unreleased original compositions.

A short documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, including footage of Leon conducting the Berlin Music Ensemble through Martin's Live and Let Die score and "The Pepperland Suite" from Yellow Submarine. Leon said he decided to put together the George Martin project after finding the producer's original composition manuscripts.

"When I was going through it, I was just struck by the elegance of the composition and how much they fit the era that I grew up in music, and again made me think how much I wouldn't have even had the life I had if George Martin hadn't done what he did," Leon said. "He bridged the gap between an interpretive producer and a creative producer, which was the thing that I wanted to do." (Like Martin, Leon has worked in both classical and rock, producing records for the Ramones, Blondie, Suicide and more).

Martin, who produced much of the Beatles' catalog, died in 2016 at the age of 90.