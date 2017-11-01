Flashback: George Harrison Plays a Sublime 'Something' at Last Concert

George Harrison headed into the Nineties with incredible momentum. His 1987 LP Cloud Nine turned him into a very unlikely pop star thanks to the hit "I Got My Mind Set On You" and the Traveling Wilburys gave him more media exposure than he'd had since the immediate aftermath of the Beatles. The Wilburys never actually traveled, but in December of 1991 Harrison went on a co-headlining tour of Japan with Eric Clapton, his first outing since 1974. It was a mere 12 shows, but it seemed like the beginning of a tour that would finally take him all over the world.

Related 10 Things You Didn't Know George Harrison Did From pranking Phil Collins to hosting Hells Angels, read lesser-known tales from singer-songwriter's life outside Beatles

For reasons he never quite articulated, Harrison left a fortune on the table and didn't agree to any more dates after Japan. The only exception was an April 6th, 1992 show at London's Royal Albert Hall, which was a benefit concert for the National Law Party days before the British General Election. Clapton wasn't around for this one, but he used many members of his touring band along with Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers on lead guitar. Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Gary Moore and his son Dhani Harrison came out for the encores of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and "Roll Over Beethoven."

Harrison didn't let professional camera film the show, but here's decent amateur footage of "Something." Many fans felt it was vastly superior to the Japanese shows with Harrison in better vocal shape and seemingly a bit more relaxed. He largely disappeared for the rest of the decade, popping up only for the Beatles anthology project and to label Oasis "rubbish" after Liam Gallagher had the tenacity to call him a "fucking nipple."

The Royal Albert Hall marked the last time that George Harrison played a full concert, though months later he did play a handful of songs at Bob Dylan's 30th Anniversary Concert and in 1997 John Fugelsang cajoled him into playing "All Things Must Pass" and a few other tunes at a TV taping. He also played at song at Carl Perkins' funeral in 1998. Right around that time, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. He'd spend the remaining years of his life battling the disease while recording Brainwashed, his final album.