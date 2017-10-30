George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic Set 2018 Mardi Gras Madness Tour

For the second straight year, George Clinton and his Parliament-Funkadelic will hit the road for the funk legends' Mardi Gras Madness Tour.

Clinton and company will bring their signature "New Orleans funk parties" to U.S. cities starting January 31st at Chicago's Thalia Hall. Along the way, Parliament-Funkadelic will host a special Fat Tuesday performance at New York's B.B. King Blues Club on February 13th. The Rock Hall-inducted group similarly played the NYC venue for Fat Tuesday 2017.

The trek concludes March 8th in Detroit. Tickets foe the Mardi Gras Madness Tour go on sale starting November 3rd at Clinton's website.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Tour Dates

January 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

February 1 - Lima, OH @ The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center

February 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

February 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

February 7 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

February 8 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

February 9 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre

February 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

February 13 - New York, NY @ B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

February 15 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

February 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

February 17 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 18 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

February 24 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

February 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

March 1 - Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theatre

March 2 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

March 3 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

March 8 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at the MotorCity Casino Hotel