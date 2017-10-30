George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic Set 2018 Mardi Gras Madness Tour

For the second straight year, George Clinton and his Parliament-Funkadelic will hit the road for the funk legends' Mardi Gras Madness Tour.
Clinton and company will bring their signature "New Orleans funk parties" to U.S. cities starting January 31st at Chicago's Thalia Hall. Along the way, Parliament-Funkadelic will host a special Fat Tuesday performance at New York's B.B. King Blues Club on February 13th. The Rock Hall-inducted group similarly played the NYC venue for Fat Tuesday 2017.
The trek concludes March 8th in Detroit. Tickets foe the Mardi Gras Madness Tour go on sale starting November 3rd at Clinton's website.
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Tour Dates
January 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
February 1 - Lima, OH @ The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
February 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
February 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
February 7 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
February 8 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
February 9 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre
February 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
February 13 - New York, NY @ B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
February 15 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
February 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
February 17 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
February 18 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
February 24 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
February 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
March 1 - Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theatre
March 2 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
March 3 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
March 8 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at the MotorCity Casino Hotel