Genesis P-Orridge's upcoming European tour is canceled after the Throbbing Gristle co-founder announced he was diagnosed with leukemia.

In a Facebook post (via Pitchfork), P-Orridge detailed his leukemia battle. "This last [year] we and the band noticed we were getting more exhausted than usual and after almost every tour we collapsed sick, lethargic and worn out to a much deeper degree. About 4 weeks ago we were having severe problems breathing," the singer wrote.

After going to the hospital, P-Orridge was diagnosed with "Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia. [Described] by my Doctors as 'a severe, life threatening blood disorder.'"

Despite the illness, P-Orridge still planned on proceeding with side project Psychic TV's upcoming tour but after hearing "the illness has gotten worse," P-Orridge took the advice of doctors, bandmates and family to postpone the trek.

"To postpone was not my first choice by a long way. We are sorry for any disappointment and hope to repair that loss as soon as we can. We also apologize to promoters, and all the hundreds of visible and invisible people who make these tours happen and these venues survive," P-Orridge continued. "We've been touring for about 50 [years] now. It's the first time we have had to do this. We hope it will not be [necessary] again."

The tour's promoters Angry Love Productions added in a statement, "this year Genesis P-Orridge has had some major struggles with her health. During the last 2 months she has been hospitalized more than once. Her doctors have decided she should not travel at the present time in order to recover fully. Therefore all upcoming European dates will be postponed to 2018. We will announce once we know more."