Gene Simmons Announces $2,000 Box Set, 'The Vault'

Extensive package includes over 150 unreleased solo songs

Gene Simmons singer announces 'Gene Simmons Vault Experience,' which will include a hand-delivery from Simmons himself. Credit: Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Getty Images

Gene Simmons announced The Vault, a comprehensive, ridiculously-packaged box set of his solo material that arrives in a literal 38-pound safe. The sticker price for the set is $2,000 and includes 150 unreleased songs. 

The Vault also has 10 discs of solo material, a leather-bound photo book, a Gene Simmons action figure (without Kiss regalia), an "In Gene We Trust" gold medallion and a "surprise item," per Pitchfork

For a small additional fee – $50,000 – Simmons will personally make the delivery to your home, which he is calling "the Gene Simmons Vault Home Experience." For half the price at $25,000, fans can purchase the "Producer Experience," in which they are given exclusive studio time with Simmons in addition to access to more unreleased recordings.