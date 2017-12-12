G-Eazy Plots 'Beautiful and Damned' Tour

G-Eazy will embark on a North American tour next year in support of his forthcoming album, The Beautiful and Damned.
The trek begins February 15th at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston and wraps March 20th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The trek includes stops in Oakland, Seattle, Chicago and Washington D.C., plus a three-night stand at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at the Rebel in Toronto.
G-Eazy will receive support throughout the trek from Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting December 15th. Complete information is available on G-Eazy's website.
The Beautiful and Damned marks G-Eazy's fifth album and follows his 2015 release, When It's Dark Out. The Oakland rapper has shared several songs including the album's title track, which features Zoe Nash, "No Limit" with Cardi B and A$AP Rocky and "Him and I," featuring Halsey. The album will also feature collaborations with Charlie Puth, Kehlani, E-40, SG Lewis and more.
G-Eazy Tour Dates
February 15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
February 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
February 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
February 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
February 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
March 1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
March 3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
March 6 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
March 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre
March 9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
March 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
March 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
March 17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
March 18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
March 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall