G-Eazy Plots 'Beautiful and Damned' Tour

G-Eazy will embark on a North American tour next year in support of his forthcoming album, The Beautiful and Damned.

The trek begins February 15th at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston and wraps March 20th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The trek includes stops in Oakland, Seattle, Chicago and Washington D.C., plus a three-night stand at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at the Rebel in Toronto.

G-Eazy will receive support throughout the trek from Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting December 15th. Complete information is available on G-Eazy's website.

The Beautiful and Damned marks G-Eazy's fifth album and follows his 2015 release, When It's Dark Out. The Oakland rapper has shared several songs including the album's title track, which features Zoe Nash, "No Limit" with Cardi B and A$AP Rocky and "Him and I," featuring Halsey. The album will also feature collaborations with Charlie Puth, Kehlani, E-40, SG Lewis and more.

G-Eazy Tour Dates



February 15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

February 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

February 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

February 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

March 3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

March 6 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

March 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre

March 9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

March 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

March 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

March 17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

March 18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

March 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall