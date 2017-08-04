G-Eazy Enlists Jadakiss for Lush New Song 'Get a Bag'

G-Eazy teams with Jadakiss for his atmospheric new single, "Get a Bag," one of four new songs the Oakland rapper released Thursday.

The MCs alternate between career boasts, religious pleas and familial praise on the lush track. "My number one is making sure that mom's straight/ My whole family eating off of this plate," G-Eazy rhymes over Remo the Hitmaker's chiming synth arpeggio and digital choir. "Death is a guarantee, that's for certain," Jadakiss adds in his verse. "Faith in the god, but the devil won't stop lurkin'."

The other three cuts showcase G-Eazy's diversity. "Just Friends" is a radio-friendly pop-rap ballad built on acoustic guitar, a warped bassline and guest singer Phem's soulful croon. The Bay Area rapper traces a fractured, unhealthy relationship that borders on friendship and romance. "When I look around, I see you everywhere/ I punched a hole in my wall and I just left it there," G-Eazy pleads. "To remind me of that time I really took it there/ And to remind me not to start again 'cause nothin''s there."







"Wave," featuring California rapper Rexx Life Raj, is an R&B-styled cut with smooth keys and pitch-shifted vocal samples. G-Eazy reflects on the pressures of touring life, admitting, "Every night a new city, we always on the road/ Get assistance from substances so it doesn't show."







"Nothing Wrong," the only new song without a guest artist, is an EDM-styled cut focused on drinking, smoking and sex. "Why stress?" the rapper brags. "I'm too blessed to ever come down"







G-Eazy is set to release his fourth LP, The Beautiful and Damned, this fall. The album will follow 2015's When It's Dark Out and his March EP with DJ Carnage, Step Brothers. He recently collaborated with singer Kehlani on "Good Life," a song for The Fate and the Furious, and appeared on Raekwon's single "Purple Brick Road."