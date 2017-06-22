Future Announces Future Hndrxx World Tour Dates

Future has announced the dates for the second leg of his 2017 tour, dubbed The Future Hndrxx Tour. The rapper will launch his new run of live dates as headliner at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 8th before he heads overseas.
The 34-date tour then takes him to Portugal and he will perform his first-ever shows in Africa (July 21st in Mozambique and July 22nd in Tanzania) before he returns to North America for a string of festival and amphitheater concerts. In the fall, he heads to Australia before rounding out the tour in Europe. This leg of the tour culminates at the O2 Arena in London on October 23rd. Tickets for the Hndrxx Tour go on sale on Friday.
Before embarking on his newly announced tour, Future will continue on his Nobody Safe Tour featuring Migos, A$AP Ferg, Young Thug and others, which wraps on June 30th in Las Vegas. In between those dates he will perform at the BET Awards on June 25th. He's also scheduled as a headliner for Summerfest Cruise, which runs from June 30th to July 3rd and also features DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky and Migos.
Future Hndrxx Tour Dates
July 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock
July 21 – Maputo, Mozambique @ Adil Water Park
July 22 – Dar es Salaam, Tanzania @ Leaders Club
August 5 – Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival
August 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
August 14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
August 16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
August 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
August 19 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
August 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
August 26 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
August 27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 16 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
September 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
September 23 – Melbourne, Australia @ Listen Out Melbourne
September 23 – Perth, Australia @ Listen Out Perth
September 28 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
September 30 – Sydney, Australia @ Listen Out Sydney
October 1 – Brisbane, Australia @ Listen Out Brisbane
October 10 – Trondheim, Norway @ UKA-17
October 11 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
October 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Valby-Hallen
October 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
October 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
October 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
October 17 – Paris, France @ Zenith
October 18 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
October 20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
October 22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
October 23 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena