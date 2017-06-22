Future Announces Future Hndrxx World Tour Dates

Future has announced the dates for the second leg of his 2017 tour, dubbed The Future Hndrxx Tour. The rapper will launch his new run of live dates as headliner at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 8th before he heads overseas.

The 34-date tour then takes him to Portugal and he will perform his first-ever shows in Africa (July 21st in Mozambique and July 22nd in Tanzania) before he returns to North America for a string of festival and amphitheater concerts. In the fall, he heads to Australia before rounding out the tour in Europe. This leg of the tour culminates at the O2 Arena in London on October 23rd. Tickets for the Hndrxx Tour go on sale on Friday.

Before embarking on his newly announced tour, Future will continue on his Nobody Safe Tour featuring Migos, A$AP Ferg, Young Thug and others, which wraps on June 30th in Las Vegas. In between those dates he will perform at the BET Awards on June 25th. He's also scheduled as a headliner for Summerfest Cruise, which runs from June 30th to July 3rd and also features DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky and Migos.

Future Hndrxx Tour Dates

July 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

July 21 – Maputo, Mozambique @ Adil Water Park

July 22 – Dar es Salaam, Tanzania @ Leaders Club

August 5 – Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival

August 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

August 16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

August 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

August 19 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

August 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

August 26 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

August 27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 16 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

September 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

September 23 – Melbourne, Australia @ Listen Out Melbourne

September 23 – Perth, Australia @ Listen Out Perth

September 28 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

September 30 – Sydney, Australia @ Listen Out Sydney

October 1 – Brisbane, Australia @ Listen Out Brisbane

October 10 – Trondheim, Norway @ UKA-17

October 11 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

October 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Valby-Hallen

October 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

October 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

October 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

October 17 – Paris, France @ Zenith

October 18 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

October 20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

October 22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

October 23 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena