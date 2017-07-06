French Montana Taps Weeknd, Future for 'Jungle Rules' Album

French Montana has revealed the track list for his forthcoming album, Jungle Rules. The follow-up to 2013's Excuse My French, his new set boasts a bevy of guests including the Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Future, Travis Scott, T.I., Quavo, Young Thug and more.

The 18-song set includes his previously released hit "Unforgettable" featuring Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and his Future-assisted track "No Pressure." The first track, "Whiskey Eyes," features the late Chinx, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2015. Jungle Rules will be released on July 14th.

The rapper is currently on a European tour that culminates on August 26th at Hype Festival in Cologne, Germany. He joins the Weeknd's second phase of his extensive Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour for select dates, including in Canada and Australia, beginning on September 9th at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Jungle Rules Track List

1. "Whiskey Eyes" featuring Chinx

2. "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee

3. "Trippin"

4. "A Lie" featuring the Weeknd and Max B

5. "Jump" featuring Travis Scott

6. "Hotel Bathroom"

7. "Bring Dem Things" featuring Pharrell

8. "Bag" featuring Ziico Niico

9. "Migo Montana" featuring Quavo

10. "No Pressure" featuring Future

11. "Push Up"

12. "Stop It" featuring T.I.

13. "Black Out" featuring Young Thug

14. "She Workin" featuring Marc E. Bassy

15. "Formula" featuring Alkaline

16. "Famous"

17. "Too Much"

18. "White Dress"



