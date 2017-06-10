Frank Ocean Performs First Concert in Three Years in Denmark

Frank Ocean staged his first concert in over three years Friday at Denmark's NorthSide Festival, with the singer delivering a set filled with tracks largely culled from his 2016 albums Endless and Blonde.

After canceling a trio of festival dates – Sasquatch, Hangout and Primavera Sound – in May due to "production delays," Ocean made his long-awaited return to the stage with a 19-song set that featured the live debut of Blonde songs (including opener "Pretty Sweet," "Solo," "Pink + White," "Self Control," "Close to You," "Ivy" and concert closer "Nikes") and four Endless cuts ("Hublots," "Commes Des Garcons," "Wither" and "Higgs").

The three songs Ocean premiered on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show – "Biking," "Lens" and "Chanel" – were also performed. The singer did not play anything off his debut LP Nostalgia Ultra, while only two songs from his Channel Orange, "Thinkin' Bout You" and "Pyramids," made the set list.

Ocean is next scheduled to perform Saturday night at Manchester's Parklife Festival. Next month, Ocean will return stateside for his first two U.S. concerts since his June 2014 performance at Bonnaroo with gigs at New York's Panorama Festival and Los Angeles' FYF Fest.

Watch crowd-shot footage from Ocean's NorthSide festival below:



