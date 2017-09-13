Four Tet Announces New Album 'New Energy'

Veteran electronic musician Four Tet announced his new LP New Energy Wednesday by unveiling a sprawling new track titled "Scientists."

The track slowly weaves a hypnotic synth melody before it abruptly halts near the halfway mark. After re-centering itself, "Scientists" blossoms, integrating a discombobulated female vocal sample and saxophone.

Before announcing New Energy, due out September 29th, the producer born Kieran Hebden previewed the upcoming LP with a pair of new tracks, "Planet" and "SW9 9SL."

Four Tet last released his ambitious two-song Morning/Evening LP in 2015, but the prolific producer kept busy by dropping his Randoms collection – a compilation of songs he recorded for other compilations – in 2016, as well as crafting remixes for artists like the xx and A$AP Rocky.



Four Tet also revealed that he has given the first 1,000 copies of New Energy vinyl and CD copies to Oxfam, which fans can pre-order now. The album will receive a wider international release on September 29th.

New Energy Track List

1. "Alap"

2. "Two Thousand and Seventeen"

3. "LA Trance"

4. "Tremper"

5. "Lush"

6. "Scientists"

7. "Falls 2"

8. "You Are Loved"

9. "SW9 9SL"

10. "10 Midi"

11. "Memories"

12. "Daughter"

13. "Gentle Soul"

14. "Planet"