Watch Foo Fighters Rock the Acropolis in 'Landmarks Live' Trailer

The Foo Fighters rock the Acropolis and tour Athens in the new trailer for their upcoming concert special for PBS' docu-series, Landmarks Live in Concert. The episode will air November 10th.

The new trailer teases monstrous performances of "Times Like These" and "Everlong," as well as renditions of new songs "Dirty Water" and "La Dee Da," both of which will appear on Foo Fighters' upcoming album, Concrete and Gold. The clip also finds the band traveling around Athens with Landmarks Live host Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.



The band recorded their concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, on the southwest slope of the Acropolis, in July. "We've done some crazy things over the last 20 years, but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done," Dave Grohl said in a statement.

Landmarks Live in Concert premiered in January. The series primarily features artists performing in or around special venues or landmarks in a city that's close to them. They also travel around these locales with Smith in more traditional travel show segments. The first slate of episodes featured Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley and opera star Andrea Bocelli.



As for Foo Fighters, the band will release Concrete and Gold September 15th. They recorded the LP with contemporary pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink and more. The album will also feature a guest appearance from Paul McCartney, who plays drums on one track.

Following the album's release, Foo Fighters will embark on a North American tour October 14th in Richmond, Virginia. The group will also headline a new one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, October 7th in San Bernardino, California. The lineup also features Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant and Liam Gallagher.