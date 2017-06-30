Foo Fighters announced a July 10th concert at the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, marking a rare rock performance at the historical site. The show will be filmed to air this fall as part of PBS' docu-series Landmarks Live in Concert, which highlights live shows from iconic locations around the world.

Ticket information is available at the Tickethour site. Sales from the show will benefit an unspecified local Greek charity.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith hosts the Landmarks series, conducting one-on-one interviews with the performers while exploring the locale of each venue. The series premiered in January with an episode featuring Alicia Keys' show at New York City's Apollo Theatre; the next installment, airing Friday, June 30th, will feature Andrea Bocelli at Florence's Palazzo Vecchio.

Last week, Foo Fighters detailed their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, out September 15th. The band recorded the LP with Greg Kurstin after frontman Dave Grohl discovered the producer's work with indie-pop act the Bird and the Bee. "I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he's never made a heavy rock record before and we've never worked with a pop producer," Grohl said in a statement.

Foo Fighters previously teased Concrete and Gold by releasing new song "Run" and debuting another track, "Lah Dee Da," onstage in Iceland. The band will support the LP with a tour launching October 12th in Washington D.C. The sextet will also headline a massive, one-day festival, Calm Jam 17, alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills and more.