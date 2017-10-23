Foo Fighters Extend Concrete and Gold Tour Into 2018

Foo Fighters will extend their tour in support of Concrete and Gold into 2018 after announcing a new spring and summer dates.

Related Foo Fighters, QOTSA Honor Tom Petty, Vegas Victims at Cal Jam Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills and more also perform at Foos' one-day fest in San Bernardino, California

The spring leg of the Concrete and Gold Tour kicks off April 18th in Austin, Texas and hits amphitheaters along the southern half of the U.S. until concluding May 3rd in Memphis, Tennessee.

Two months later, the three-week summer leg concentrating on the Northeast begins July 7th in Philadelphia and ends July 29th with a concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Along the way, Dave Grohl and company have scheduled two nights in July at New York's Madison Square Garden as well as a pair of gigs at Boston's Fenway Park on July 21st and 22nd. Tickets for the Foo Fighters' new tour dates, excluding the Wrigley Field show, go on sale November 3rd.

The band recently was forced to reschedule three shows after an unspecified "family emergency" within the band.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates

April 18 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

April 19 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 21 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

April 22 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

April 25 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

April 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 1 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 3 - Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum

July 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

July 12 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16 & 17 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 21 & 22 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 29 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field