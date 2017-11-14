Foo Fighters' Cal Jam Fest to Return in 2018

After successfully reviving the long-forgotten California Jam festival in October, Foo Fighters announced Monday that "Cal Jam" will return in 2018.

Related Foo Fighters, QOTSA Honor Tom Petty, Vegas Victims at Cal Jam Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills and more also perform at Foos' one-day fest in San Bernardino, California

The festival will be back at San Bernardino, California's Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds on October 5th and 6th, 2018, organizers announced. Foo Fighters will once again serve as headliners with additional acts to be announced.

In addition to the 2018 announcement, the festival also posted a two-minute-long recap video that captures all the action from last month's fest. Like 2017, the fest will throw a Friday night camping party before Saturday's "12-hour rock extravaganza."

Cal Jam '17 – inspired by the short-lived mid-Seventies festival of the same name that boasted acts like Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Aerosmith – featured a similarly rock-focused lineup led by Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood and more. The festival site also housed a temporary museum dedicated to the Foo Fighters' career.

However, the spirit of the festival was dampened a bit by a pair of events – the horrific Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting and the death of Tom Petty – that occurred in the days preceding Cal Jam; Josh Homme told Rolling Stone that he and Dave Grohl attended what became Petty's final concert at the Hollywood Bowl.



Foo Fighters previously announced they would extend their tour in support of Concrete and Gold into 2018.