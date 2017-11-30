Florence Welch Details Poetry, Lyric Book 'Useless Magic'

Florence and the Machine's Florence Welch will publish her first book, Useless Magic, July 5th, 2018 via Penguin imprint, Fig Tree. The book will feature Welch's lyrics, poetry and artwork culled from her own sketchbooks.

Welch shared the Useless Magic cover art, as well as a snippet from the preface, in which she muses about the power of music.

"Songs can be incredibly prophetic, like subconscious warnings or messages to myself, but I often don't know what I'm trying to say till years later," she writes. "Or a prediction comes true and I couldn't do anything to stop it, so it seems like a kind of useless magic."

Extremely honoured to announce that I will be releasing my first book of collected lyrics and poetry with Penguin Books next year x x @PenguinUKBooks

Release date 5 July 2018. Preorder here: https://t.co/yM1S6XWxUN pic.twitter.com/STzl6TavnS — florence welch (@flo_tweet) November 30, 2017

While Useless Magic marks Welch's first book, she's an avid reader and has been running a book club for fans, Between Two Books, via Instagram.

Useless Magic is also Welch's first major project since the release of Florence and the Machine's 2015 album, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. In 2016, Florence and the Machine contributed a new song to "Wish That You Were Here," to Tim Burton's movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, as well as three songs to the soundtrack for the video game Final Fantasy XV, including two originals – "Too Much is Never Enough," "I Will Be" – and a cover of Ben E. King's soul standard, "Stand By Me."