Fleetwood Mac Unearth Rarities for 1975 Self-Titled LP Reissue

Fleetwood Mac will include a slew of previously unreleased studio and live recordings on a new reissue of their 1975 self-titled album, out January 19th.

The new set will be available in several formats, including a deluxe edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP. An expanded two-CD set will also be available, as will a single disc featuring a remastered version of the original album. The remastered audio will also be available digitally and on streaming services.

Released in 1975, Fleetwood Mac marked the Fleetwood Mac's tenth studio album, but only their first with Lindsey Buckingham on guitar and Stevie Nicks on vocals. The record topped the Billboard album chart and produced several classics including "Rhiannon" and "Landslide."

The forthcoming deluxe and expanded editions of Fleetwood Mac will notably feature a complete alternate version of the album made up entirely of previously unreleased outtakes and live recordings. The live songs were recorded during concerts in 1976, and the deluxe edition will include 14 additional unreleased live tracks.

The deluxe and expanded sets will also include the remastered album, as well as single mixes for "Over My Head," "Rhiannon," "Say You Love Me" and a previously unreleased version of "Blue Letter." Meanwhile, the deluxe edition will come include the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl, plus a DVD featuring 5.1 surround sound and high-resolution 24/96 stereo audio mixes of the record.

Fleetwood Mac's Fleetwood Mac Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc One – Original Album Remastered and Singles

1. "Monday Morning"

2. "Warm Ways"

3. "Blue Letter"

4. "Rhiannon"

5. "Over My Head"

6. "Crystal"

7. "Say You Love Me"

8. "Landslide"

9. "World Turning"

10. "Sugar Daddy"

11. "I'm So Afraid"

12. "Over My Head" – Single Version

13. "Rhiannon" – Single Version

14. "Say You Love Me" – Single Version

15. "Blue Letter" – Single Version

Disc Two – Alternates and Live

1. "Monday Morning" – Early Take

2. "Warm Ways" – Early Take

3. "Blue Letter" – Early Take

4. "Rhiannon" – Early Take

5. "Over My Head" – Early Take

6. "Crystal" – Early Take

7. "Say You Love Me" – Early Version

8. "Landslide" – Early Version

9. "World Turning" – Early Version

10. "Sugar Daddy" – Early Take

11. "I'm So Afraid" – Early Version

12. "Over My Head" – Live

13. "Rhiannon" – Live

14. "Why" – Live

15. "World Turning" – Live

16. Jam #2

17. "I'm So Afraid" – Early Take Instrumental

Disc Three – Live

1. "Get Like You Used To Be"

2. "Station Man"

3. "Spare Me A Little"

4. "Rhiannon"

5. "Why"

6. "Landslide"

7. "Over My Head"

8. "I'm So Afraid"

9. "Oh Well"

10. "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)"

11. "World Turning"

12. "Blue Letter"

13. "Don't Let Me Down Again"

14. "Hypnotized"