Fleet Foxes Plot 2018 U.S. Tour

Fleet Foxes will embark on a U.S. tour next spring in support of their most recent album, Crack-Up.

The trek begins March 1st at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida and includes shows around the South in cities like Miami, Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis, Tennessee and Mobile, Alabama. While the tour wraps March 12th at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Fleet Foxes will play Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium May 21st.

Tickets for Fleet Foxes 2018 concerts go on sale December 9th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information is available on the band's website. Fleet Foxes spent much of 2017 on the road in support of Crack Up, wrapping an extensive North American trek in October.

Released in June, Crack-Up marked Fleet Foxes' third album and first since 2011's Helplessness Blues. In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Robin Pecknold explained that in between albums he pursued an undergraduate degree at Columbia University, took up surfing and even hiked to base camp at Mount Everest. While he occasionally wrote songs, it took several years to find the songwriting spark that eventually led to Crack-Up.



"Having done this for a long time, we're trying to find new ways to keep it interesting," he said of the band's approach to Crack-Up. "All good songwriting is about contrast – setting up an expectation and subverting it."

Fleet Foxes 2018 Tour Dates



March 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

March 2 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 3 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

March 4 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

March 6 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts

March 9 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

March 10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

March 11 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

March 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium