Flavor Flav to Host New 'Flavor Flav's Vegas' Variety Show

Flavor Flav, the longtime jovial spirit of Public Enemy, will be the host of a new Las Vegas-based variety show titled Flavor Flav's Vegas.
The variety show will be live in Las Vegas and include comedy sketches, musical performances and sit-down celebrity interviews. Given Flav's colorful and entertaining knack for reality television (Flavor of Love, The Surreal Life), there will be a lot of room of improvisation.
Flav, who has lived in Las Vegas for 12 years, said that producing a variety show was a longtime goal. "I always dreamed of being a variety show host, and I think it's about time," he said in a statement. "It won't just be me interviewing guests, but also I'm going to have a variety of people coming through my show that are in movies and television."
In addition to the new Vegas show, the rapper provided a voiceover for the Augmented Reality component to Masters of The Sun - The Zombie Chronicles, the Black Eyed Peas' Marvel Comics graphic novel. Stan Lee, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Rosario Dawson also worked on the project.