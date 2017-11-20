Trending

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Designs Trippy Wrapping Paper for Charity

Singer created holiday variation of 'Oczy Mlody' cover for Oklahoma City paper's "Wrap Up Homelessness" initiative

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne created a psychedelic wrapping paper design for Oklahoma City's "Wrap Up Homelessness" charity initiative. Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne created a new wrapping paper design for a charity project based in the band's native Oklahoma City. The kaleidoscopic pattern – a variation of the band's cover art for their most recent LP, 2016's Oczy Mlody – benefits the Wrap Up Homelessness initiative of The Curbside Chronicle, a local street paper that employs individuals hoping to escape homelessness, The Oklahoman reports.

Coyne posted a photo of the wrapping paper on Monday with a characteristically enthusiastic caption. "Yessss!! Beautiful Flaming Lips Wrapping Paper is now available!!!" he wrote. "Click the link in bio!! You can get single sheets or a package !! Check it out AND ALL THE $$$$ goes to helping the homeless in OKC!! Cool peeps at @curbsideokc always doin cool shit!!!!"

Curbside Chronicle director Ranya O'Connor told The Oklahoman that Coyne was eager to contribute his "psychedelic" design, which includes Christmas-styled touches like Santa Claus heads. "Wayne gave it a holiday twist, and we're super excited he worked with us," she said. 