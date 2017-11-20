The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Designs Trippy Wrapping Paper for Charity

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne created a new wrapping paper design for a charity project based in the band's native Oklahoma City. The kaleidoscopic pattern – a variation of the band's cover art for their most recent LP, 2016's Oczy Mlody – benefits the Wrap Up Homelessness initiative of The Curbside Chronicle, a local street paper that employs individuals hoping to escape homelessness, The Oklahoman reports.

Coyne posted a photo of the wrapping paper on Monday with a characteristically enthusiastic caption. "Yessss!! Beautiful Flaming Lips Wrapping Paper is now available!!!" he wrote. "Click the link in bio!! You can get single sheets or a package !! Check it out AND ALL THE $$$$ goes to helping the homeless in OKC!! Cool peeps at @curbsideokc always doin cool shit!!!!"

Curbside Chronicle director Ranya O'Connor told The Oklahoman that Coyne was eager to contribute his "psychedelic" design, which includes Christmas-styled touches like Santa Claus heads. "Wayne gave it a holiday twist, and we're super excited he worked with us," she said.