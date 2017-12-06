Feist Preps Cookbook Themed Around 'Pleasure' LP

Feist will release a new cookbook themed around her latest record, Pleasure, on December 11th. The 122-page Pleasures: The Meals of an Album – which singer-songwriter Leslie Feist co-wrote with Adrienne Amato, a chef during the LP's recording sessions – includes recipes for 40 vegetarian dishes prepared during 11 days in the studio. The book will be available exclusively through the musician's web store.

The dishes are presented in a "song-by-song, day-by-day basis," according to a press release. All proceeds from the book will benefit Community Food Centres Canada, a non-profit focused on promoting "health, belonging and social justice in low-income communities across Canada through the power of food."

In a statement about the project, Feist wrote that the "communal process" of recording her latest LP "extended to the community of the kitchen." "We hope this book will embolden you to expand your repertoire, stock up on simple staples and invite friends into your kitchen to cook some of these meals with them," she said.

Feist issued Pleasure, her fifth LP and first in six years, in April. The following month, the singer opened up to Rolling Stone about the record's heavy themes and inspirations.



"Maybe [Pleasure] is about shifting from that tangle, or that foggy situation where I couldn’t see the forest for the trees," she said. "I'm getting a grasp on that feeling by naming it something that had a little bit more aspiration in it. It's me figuring out how not to tend toward pessimism, or a teenage investment in darkness that stuck with me, as I always have. It's my own version of alchemy."