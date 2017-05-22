Faith No More, Slayer Supergroup Dead Cross Announce Tour

Dead Cross, the new project featuring Faith No More's Mike Patton and Slayer's Dave Lombardo, will hit the road this summer in support of their upcoming self-titled debut LP.

"Everything about Dead Cross screams aggression," Lombardo said in a statement. “I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience ... but I know it's going to be a hell of a good time. Really looking forward to hitting the road with these guys."

Less than a week after Dead Cross' August 4th arrival, the trek launches August 10th at Santa Ana's the Observatory and visits 25 cities before concluding September 23rd at Denver's Ogden Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Thursday.

Dead Cross also boasts Retox's Michael Crain and Justin Pearson. The quartet previously released their track "Grave Slave." earlier this month.

Dead Cross Tour Dates

August 10 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

August 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

August 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

August 14 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

August 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

August 16 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

August 18 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

August 19 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

August 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

August 23 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

August 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

August 26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

August 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

August 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

September 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

September 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 11 - Boston, MA @ Royale

September 12 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

September 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

September 15 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

September 16 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

September 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

September 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 20 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

September 23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre