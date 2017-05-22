Faith No More, Slayer Supergroup Dead Cross Announce Tour

Dead Cross, the new project featuring Faith No More's Mike Patton and Slayer's Dave Lombardo, will hit the road this summer in support of their upcoming self-titled debut LP.
"Everything about Dead Cross screams aggression," Lombardo said in a statement. “I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience ... but I know it's going to be a hell of a good time. Really looking forward to hitting the road with these guys."
Less than a week after Dead Cross' August 4th arrival, the trek launches August 10th at Santa Ana's the Observatory and visits 25 cities before concluding September 23rd at Denver's Ogden Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Thursday.
Dead Cross also boasts Retox's Michael Crain and Justin Pearson. The quartet previously released their track "Grave Slave." earlier this month.
Dead Cross Tour Dates
August 10 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
August 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
August 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
August 14 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
August 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
August 16 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
August 18 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
August 19 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
August 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
August 23 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
August 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
August 26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
August 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
August 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
September 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
September 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
September 11 - Boston, MA @ Royale
September 12 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
September 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
September 15 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
September 16 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
September 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
September 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 20 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
September 23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre