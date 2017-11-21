Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer Bill Ward Cancels Day of Errors Tour

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward was forced to cancel a string of December shows with his new band Day of Errors due to heart problems.

"I wound up in hospital this past weekend with heart problems," Ward wrote on Facebook. "I am OK and in good recovery at this time. However, I've never experienced this particular type of heart problem before, and due to its nature, I had to make the decision to cancel the dates. I want to send my sincere apologies to everyone who was planning to come out to the shows. I'm so sorry we won't be making it – I was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing this music with you."

The canceled dates include shows in Eugene, Oregon, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and San Diego. The shows will not be rescheduled and tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Ward formed Day of Errors in 2016, linking with guitarist Joe Amodea and All Hail the Yeti's Nick Diltz on Bass and lead vocals. In an interview with Rolling Stone this June, Ward said he was working on several projects, though Day of Errors was his primary focus.



"We're going to try to get something on iTunes relatively soon, and we've got dates for Day of Errors later on in the year," he said at the time. "I continually write music all the time. I've been working on a couple of books. I write poems. Every day, I write. I have a writing period – it's usually in the morning – or I'm writing songs."

Day of Errors came about after Ward released his 2015 solo album, Accountable Beasts, but also as his relationship with Black Sabbath came to a contentious end. In 2012, Ward sought what we called a "singable contract" from his bandmates before they recorded their comeback album, 13, and embarked on an extensive final tour. Sabbath ultimately continued with out Ward, and the drummer and band traded barbs in the press for several years. At one point, Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the falling out was never over a contractual issue, but that Ward was not healthy enough to commit to touring. Ward refuted the statement, calling it "untrue."