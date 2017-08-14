Evanescence Announce Orchestral New LP 'Synthesis,' Fall Tour

Evanescence will reimagine some of their best-known songs with a full orchestra on the band's upcoming new album Synthesis, due out this fall. The album is Evanescence's first since their 2011 self-titled LP.

For the project, Amy Lee teamed with producer Will Hunt and composer David Campbell – Beck's father – to re-record songs like "Bring Me to Life" as well as two new tracks.

"This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music underneath the huge drums and guitars," Lee said in a statement.

"I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation," Lee said.

Lee and a full orchestra will bring the reworked versions on the road this fall on the Synthesis Live tour, which kicks off October 14th in Las Vegas.

"This will be our first time touring with an orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way – really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we've built over the years," Lee said. "I'm also really excited about the new material on the album. Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack."

Tickets for the Synthesis Live tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, with each ticket accompanied by a free download of Synthesis. Additionally, each ticket buyer will also receive an instant download of the Synthesis version of "Bring Me to Life."

Evanescence Tour Dates

October 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

October 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 20 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

October 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

October 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

October 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

October 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

October 31 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

November 2 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

November 3 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

November 5 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 7 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

November 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

November 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 2 - Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

December 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

December 6 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

December 8 - Toronto, ON @ Canada Sony Centre for Performing Arts

December 9 - Windsor, ON @ Canada Caesar’s Windsor

December 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

December 13 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

December 15 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

December 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

December 19 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall