Evanescence Announce Orchestral New LP 'Synthesis,' Fall Tour

Evanescence will reimagine some of their best-known songs with a full orchestra on the band's upcoming new album Synthesis, due out this fall. The album is Evanescence's first since their 2011 self-titled LP.
For the project, Amy Lee teamed with producer Will Hunt and composer David Campbell – Beck's father – to re-record songs like "Bring Me to Life" as well as two new tracks.
"This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music underneath the huge drums and guitars," Lee said in a statement.
"I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation," Lee said.
Lee and a full orchestra will bring the reworked versions on the road this fall on the Synthesis Live tour, which kicks off October 14th in Las Vegas.
"This will be our first time touring with an orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way – really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we've built over the years," Lee said. "I'm also really excited about the new material on the album. Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack."
Tickets for the Synthesis Live tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, with each ticket accompanied by a free download of Synthesis. Additionally, each ticket buyer will also receive an instant download of the Synthesis version of "Bring Me to Life."
Evanescence Tour Dates
October 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
October 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
October 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
October 20 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
October 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
October 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
October 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
October 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
October 31 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
November 2 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
November 3 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
November 5 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 7 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
November 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
November 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 2 - Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
December 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
December 6 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
December 8 - Toronto, ON @ Canada Sony Centre for Performing Arts
December 9 - Windsor, ON @ Canada Caesar’s Windsor
December 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
December 13 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
December 15 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
December 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
December 19 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall