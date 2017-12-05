Eminem Taps Beyonce, Ed Sheeran for New Album 'Revival'

Eminem's new album Revival will feature collaborations with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Pink and more. Revival is scheduled for release December 15th.

The rapper unveiled the Revival track list on social media. The 19-song LP opens with the previously-released Beyoncé collaboration, "Walk on Water." Sheeran appears on the song "River" and Pink on "Need Me" (earlier this year, Eminem appeared on Pink's Beautiful Trauma track, "Revenge"). Other guests include Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, Kehlani and Phresher.



Revival marks Eminem's first album since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The rapper began teasing the LP in October with an ad campaign that parodied prescription drug marketing. He also unleashed a ferocious anti-Trump freestyle at the BET Awards. In November, he performed a three-song medley – which included "Walk on Water" – on Saturday Night Live.



Revival Track List

1. "Walk on Water" (featuring Beyoncé)

2. "Believe"

3. "Chloraseptic" (featuring Phresher)

4. "Untouchable"

5. "River" (featuring Ed Sheeran)

6. "Remind Me (Intro)"

7. "Remind Me"

8. "Revival (Interlude)"

9. "Like Home" (featuring Alicia Keys)

10. "Bad Husband" (featuring X Ambassadors)

11. "Tragic Endings" (featuring Skylar Grey)

12. "Framed"

13. "Nowhere Fast" (featuring Kehlani)

14. "Heat"

15. "Offended"

16. "Need Me" (featuring Pink)

17. "In Your Head"

18. "Castle"

19. "Arose"