Eminem praises music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in a new trailer for HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones. "Jimmy Iovine is the levitator; Dre is the innovator," the "Slim Shady" rapper quips.

The Defiant Ones explores Dre and Iovine's unlikely but profitable business partnerships and massive impact on pop culture, utilizing interviews with artists like Bono, Nas, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor. Allen Hughes (Menace II Society) directed the four-part doc, which premieres July 9th on HBO.

The trailer features snippets of those talking head segments, including Bono's hilarious description of Iovine: "Jimmy is like a virus that enters the system uninvited." Elsewhere, Dre reflects on his rap hustle, noting, "I was really determined to be a success. I was blessed to find hip-hop."

In addition to the candid interviews, the The Defiant Ones also includes behind-the-scenes recording and writing sessions with Stevie Nicks, Eazy-E, N.W.A., Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen, along with other previously unseen footage.