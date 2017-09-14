Elvis Presley Estate Preps Orchestral Christmas LP

Elvis Presley's estate will release another Christmas album featuring reimagined orchestral versions of the late singer's previously issued holiday tracks. Elvis Presley - Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is out October 6th via RCA Records and Legacy Recordings.

The LP includes Presley performances from 1957's Elvis' Christmas Album and 1971's Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas, paired with newly tracked arrangements from London's famed Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The new yuletide set is the third in a series with the Philharmonic, following 2015's platinum-selling If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and 2016's The Wonder of You: Elvis Presley With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Co-producers Nick Patrick and Don Reedman recorded Christmas With Elvis at Abbey Road Studios 2.

The standard, 13-track release is out in CD, LP and digital formats on October 6th, with an expanded deluxe version with four bonus tracks – symphonic takes from Presley's 1957 EP, Peace in the Valley – following in CD and digital form on November 24th.

Priscilla Presley, Presley's widow and the album's executive producer, explains in the liner notes that she assembled the track list to reflect her father's taste in holiday tunes. "The songs chosen were songs that Elvis was particularly fond of, and it seemed quite fitting to have the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra once again accompanying him at this very special time of year," she said. "I'm positive he would be smiling if this opportunity came up in his lifetime and that this album would definitely be in the making."

Material from the Christmas With Elvis LP will highlight the six-date Elvis in Concert U.K. arena tour, which launches November 23rd in Glasgow.

Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Track List

1. "Santa Claus Is Back In Town"

2. "White Christmas"

3. "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)"

4. "Merry Christmas Baby"

5. "Blue Christmas"

6. "I'll Be Home For Christmas"

7. "Winter Wonderland"

8. "Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)"

9. "Silver Bells"

10. "Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem"

11. "O Come, All Ye Faithful"

12. "The First Noel"

13. "Silent Night"

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks (Peace In The Valley EP)

14. "(There'll Be) Peace In The Valley (For Me)"

15. "I Believe"

16. "Take My Hand, Precious Lord"

17. "It Is No Secret (What God Can Do)"