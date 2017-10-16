Elton John Plots Final Shows of Las Vegas Residency

Elton John announced the final dates of "The Million Dollar Piano," his long-running Las Vegas residency. The climactic 14 shows will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace between April 28th and May 19th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Sunday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. PT either in person at the venue box office or via the AXS or Colosseum websites.

John launched his first, career-spanning Caesars Palace residency, "The Red Piano," in February 2004, performing 243 shows through April 2009. The singer-songwriter returned to the venue in September 2011 to open his current, long-running production, which will cap off a total of 207 shows by the residency's close.

In addition to the newly announced dates, John has numerous "Million Dollar Piano" shows booked through late 2017 and early 2018. The 17th leg launched on October 11th and stretches intermittently until November 4th; the 18th leg kicks off February 9th and runs until March 2nd.



John will appear alongside Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige and Mark Ronson in George Michael: Freedom, a new documentary about the pop icon airing October 21st on Showtime.

Elton John – "The Million Dollar Piano" Final 2018 Dates

Saturday, April 28th

Sunday, April 29th

Tuesday, May 1st

Wednesday, May 2nd

Friday, May 4th

Saturday, May 5th

Sunday, May 6th

Wednesday, May 9th

Friday, May 11th

Saturday, May 12th

Tuesday, May 15th

Thursday, May 17th

Friday, May 18th

Saturday, May 19th