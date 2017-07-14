Elizabeth Warren on Kid Rock: 'We All Thought Trump Was Joking Too'

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren commented on a potential Kid Rock senatorial run in 2018, warning that while the rocker's political aspirations might just be a means to promote new music, it would unwise to dismiss Rock entirely.

Related Kid Rock on Becoming a Grandfather, Why He Loves Bob Seger "One of the biggest things is how to grow old gracefully in this business," he says

"I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?" Warren wrote in an email to supporters with the subject line "Senator Kid Rock (R-MI)."

"Well, maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too. And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour — but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too."

On Wednesday, Kid Rock unveiled the website KidRockForSenate.com on Twitter. "I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real," he tweeted. "The answer is an absolute YES."

Although Rock has reiterated that the potential Senate run in his native Michigan is "not a hoax," the announcement coincided with the release of two new music videos and a tour. If Rock's 2018 run becomes a reality, the singer would face Democrat and incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow; Warren's email provided a link for supporters to donate to both Stabenow and Warren's 2018 reelection efforts, the Boston Herald reports.

"I concede that [Stabenow] is better at playing politics than I am, so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking Americans and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullshit," Rock wrote of his potential opponent on his website.

Rock added that he has two weeks to formally file his Federal Election Commission paperwork that would seal his intention to run for Senate.