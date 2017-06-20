Electric Daisy Carnival: One Dead, Over 1,000 Seek Medical Attention

One person died and over 1,000 people sought medical attention during this weekend's Electric Daisy Carnival EDM festival, which drew a reported 136,000 attendees each day of the three-day Las Vegas festival.

A 34-year-old man named Michael Morse died early Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Clark County coroner’s office told the Las Vegas Sun. The cause of death in Morse's death is still pending.

Morse is the seventh person to die at the Electric Daisy Carnival since the festival arrived in Las Vegas in 2011, with the majority of the deaths overdose-related.

A representative for Electric Daisy Carnival did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Over 1,000 people also sought medical attention on site over the course of the festival, the Associated Press reports. Fifteen attendees – and one employee with a pre-existing condition – were taken to the hospital.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes, on the first night of EDC alone, medical calls increased 129 percent compared to the same night at the 2016 festival. However, it's likely the triple-digit temperatures in Las Vegas during the festival played a role in the increase in medical calls.

Las Vegas police also made 95 felony arrests over the course of EDC weekend, with most offenses narcotics-related; at the 2016 festival, 129 arrests were made. Additionally, over 282 people were ejected from the festival and one person was "sabotaged."