Eddie Vedder Plays First Show Since Chris Cornell's Death

Eddie Vedder performed a solo concert Saturday night in Amsterdam, the Pearl Jam singer's first gig since the death of his grunge compatriot Chris Cornell.

While Vedder didn't mention Cornell directly by name or perform any songs affiliated with the singer, Cornell's death permeated in the mood throughout the evening according to fan accounts on the official Pearl Jam forum.

At one point during the performance, Vedder noted, "I'm thinking of a lot of people tonight. And some in particular and their families. And I just know that healing takes time, if it ever happens, it takes time, and that means you have to start somewhere so let it be music. Let it be love and togetherness, and let it be Amsterdam."

Due to a strict "performance etiquette policy" that prohibited recording of the concert, no video of Vedder's remarks regarding Cornell's death has surfaced.

Vedder played Pearl Jam's "Long Road" to open the show and altered the lyric "But still/Something’s missing" to "Without you/Something is missing" to reflect on Cornell's death.

Vedder also delivered a cover of Neil Young's "The Needle and the Damage Done," a song that has frequented Vedder's solo setlists, as well as debuted his rendition of Fugazi's "I'm So Tired," the title of which echoes Cornell's last comments to his wife Vicky on the phone before his death.

Vedder will perform two more solo shows at Amsterdam's AFAS Live on May 29th and 30th.

The singer's Pearl Jam band mate Jeff Ament was among the artists who delivered eulogies at Cornell's private memorial service Friday in Los Angeles.