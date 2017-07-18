Ed Sheeran to Guest Star on Music-Themed 'Simpsons' Episode

Fresh off Ed Sheeran's cameo on Game of Thrones, the singer will again appear on a Sunday night staple this fall when he lends his voice to a character on The Simpsons.



Related Ed Sheeran: Up All Night With Pop's Hardcore Troubadour The singer-songwriter used to be a misfit; now he's a hard-drinking superstar. But what he really wants is a normal life

On the musical-themed episode "Haw-Haw Land," a La La Land parody that's due to premiere during the show's record 29th season, Sheeran will voice a musician named Brendan who becomes Lisa Simpson's love interest and Milhouse's nemesis, Entertainment Weekly reports. Sheeran will also sing during the episode.



"This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Sheeran is a longtime fan of the show; the singer even has a tattoo of Blinky, the series' three-eyed fish. When producers found out about Sheeran's Simpsons love, they approached him about the role.

"We had a perfect part for him," executive producer Al Jean told EW of Sheeran. "So we said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The Simpsons returns October 1st.

